SafeBlast Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158,397.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $785,265.04 and $158,397.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00623775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00264412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005619 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009680 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

