SafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $116.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $116.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00141072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00249846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.