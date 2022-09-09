SafeInsure Market Capitalization Reaches $16,851.66 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $16,851.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,295,090 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain.The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.