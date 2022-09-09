Safemars (SAFEMARS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Safemars has a market cap of $5.30 million and $12,964.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safemars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safemars has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Safemars Profile

Safemars (SAFEMARS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. The official website for Safemars is www.safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.

Buying and Selling Safemars

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safemars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safemars using one of the exchanges listed above.

