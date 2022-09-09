SafeMoon Inu One Day Volume Reaches $13,471.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 15% against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $13,471.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is safemooninu.com. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

