SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 62.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $104.35 million and $25,169.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 50.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.
SafeMoon Coin Profile
SafeMoon (CRYPTO:SAFEMOON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.xyz. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars.
