SafePal 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.75 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $43.22 million and $6.75 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000322 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

