Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,162.61

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,162.61 ($14.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,003 ($12.12). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($12.30), with a volume of 378,138 shares changing hands.
Safestore Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.61.
Safestore Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
