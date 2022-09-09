Safex Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $201.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $201.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.