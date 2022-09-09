Safex Token (SFT) Price Down 49.2% This Week

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 42% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Safex Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $411.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 49.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Safex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

