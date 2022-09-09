Safex Token (SFT) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $201.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

