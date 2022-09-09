SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0473

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. SALT has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $25,706.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005644 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00077674 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

