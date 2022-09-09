Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $172,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.