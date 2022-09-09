Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Cut to €93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNY opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

