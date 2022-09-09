Sanofi to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

