Sanshu Inu Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

SANSHU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

