Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

