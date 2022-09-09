Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.31

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.59. Sasol shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1,197 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Sasol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

