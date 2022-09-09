Savix (SVX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.00

Savix (SVX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $54,009.92 and $55.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Savix’s total supply is 163,707 coins and its circulating supply is 69,819 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp.”

