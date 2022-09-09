Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.45 on September 22nd

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Schaffer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Schaffer

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to the automotive industry. Its Building Materials segment manufactures pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete floors, beams, and wall products for infrastructure, building, and resource projects.

