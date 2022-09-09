Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.45 on September 22nd

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Schaffer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About Schaffer
See Also
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Schaffer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaffer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.