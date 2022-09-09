Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.