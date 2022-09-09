Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €121.60 ($124.08) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €124.84 and its 200 day moving average is €131.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.