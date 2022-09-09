Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

