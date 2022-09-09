Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $68.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

