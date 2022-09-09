Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

