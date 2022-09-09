Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

