Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,362,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,417 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.47 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

