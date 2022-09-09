Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. HSBC cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Scor will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

