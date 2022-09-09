Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

