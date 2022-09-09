Scotiabank Cuts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$58.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

