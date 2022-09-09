Scotiabank Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$54.41 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$53.93 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The firm has a market cap of C$27.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

