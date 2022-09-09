Scott Medhurst Sells 4,900 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at C$18,546,529.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total value of C$10,513.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bankshares cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.44.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

