Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €58.94 ($60.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.24. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52-week high of €73.08 ($74.57). The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.