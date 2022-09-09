ScPrime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,250.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $7,250.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004356 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a N/A coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,158,105 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

