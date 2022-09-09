SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

SeaSpine Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine



SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading

