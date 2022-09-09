Secret (SIE) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,312.00

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Secret has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and $11,312.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

