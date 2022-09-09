SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 209,770 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 183,806 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

