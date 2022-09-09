SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $1,455.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

SEGXF has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. SEGRO has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

