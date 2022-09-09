Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Match Group worth $36,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Match Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $59.15 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 184.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

