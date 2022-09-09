Sei Investments Co. Has $32.23 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $333.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.