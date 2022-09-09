Sei Investments Co. Has $33.05 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of Oshkosh worth $33,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $102,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

