Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,009,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,927,000 after purchasing an additional 44,121 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

