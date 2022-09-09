Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.95% of FormFactor worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FormFactor by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.99 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

