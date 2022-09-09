Sei Investments Co. Purchases 450,503 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 281.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Webster Financial worth $34,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

