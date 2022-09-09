Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,347 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Markel worth $37,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,206.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.18. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 685.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

