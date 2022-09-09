Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,115,227 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,115,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Lyft worth $37,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Lyft by 425.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 674,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lyft by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 481,773 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its position in Lyft by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 473,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $14,208,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

