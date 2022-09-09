Sei Investments Co. Sells 133,485 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied Materials stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.
A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.
In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
