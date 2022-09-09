SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.10 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and $103.10 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.

About SelfKey

KEY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.