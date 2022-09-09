Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sempra worth $4,605,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,346,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,409,000 after purchasing an additional 174,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

