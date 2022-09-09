Sentinel Chain Trading Up 6% This Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $85,032.43 and approximately $27,051.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

